Climate activists protest from Notre Dame crane

Climate activists protest from Notre Dame Cathedral crane

AP
AP, Paris,
  • Jul 09 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 16:16 ist
A Greenpeace activist hangs, on a crane, a giant banner reading "Climate" during a protest against the French government's politics on environment, on the work site of Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris. Credit: AFP

Greenpeace activists hung banners from a huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Thursday, accusing France and President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to fight climate change.

The medieval landmark is under reconstruction after a devastating fire last year and is off-limits to the public.

The group said in a statement that four climbers mounted the huge crane, about 80 meters (260 feet) high, soon after dawn and unfurled banners with such phrases as “Climate: Time to Act”. The activists took the banners down after a couple of hours and descended from the crane. No one was detained, according to Greenpeace France.

The group wants tougher laws on emissions, and accuses Macron of making empty announcements about climate change, such as when he launched a global campaign to “Make our Planet Great Again” after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 UN climate accord.

Macron last week announced 15 billion euros in new climate measures after Green Party candidates did well in municipal elections across France. But Greenpeace said that money is overshadowed by billions more given to the high-emitting car and aviation industries to help weather the virus-related recession.

The crane is being used to help remove tons of scaffolding surrounding the monument for a prior renovation effort that had been under way when the fire broke out. The scaffolding was deformed in the fire, which investigators determined was accidental. The cathedral is expected to take years to rebuild.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Notre Dame Cathedral
Greenpeace
Emmanuel Macron
France
Climate Change

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 