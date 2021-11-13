COP26 draft deal moves things forward: UK presidency

COP26 draft deal 'moves things forward for everyone': UK presidency

After two weeks of round-the-clock talks, countries are still far apart on several issues, including how vulnerable nations' climate fight is financed

COP26 President Alok Sharma on Saturday urged delegates to accept a draft summit decision, saying the "balanced" deal at the UN climate talks "really moves things forward for everyone".

"Everyone has had a chance to have their say. I hope that colleagues will appreciate what is on the table," Sharma told the conference plenary, adding that the summit was planned to end "this afternoon" after dragging well into overtime.

Sharma was speaking after an hour of frantic shuttle diplomacy between heads of delegation including US climate envoy John Kerry and European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans led a public debate on the text to be delayed even further.

Sharma acknowledged that "not every aspect will be welcomed by everyone" but insisted that a deal was in sight.

After two weeks of round-the-clock talks, countries are still far apart on several issues, including how vulnerable nations' climate fight is financed and on rules governing carbon markets.

