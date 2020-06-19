Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jun 19 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 21:14 ist
World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

"Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas," he told a virtual briefing. "The world is in a new and dangerous phase ... the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO
World Health Organisation
Coronavirus
COVID-19

