Covid-19: AstraZeneca, regulators work on lower dosage

Covid-19: AstraZeneca working with regulators on best approach to lower dose regimen

This would add to data from existing trials which are currently being prepared for regulatory submission

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Nov 27 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 13:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely.

Asked about the Bloomberg report on the additional trial, a spokesman for AstraZeneca said: "As we communicated earlier this week, there is strong merit in continuing to further investigate the half-dose/full-dose regimen."

"We are further evaluating the data and will work with regulators on the best approach for further evaluation. This would add to data from existing trials which are currently being prepared for regulatory submission," he said. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
AstraZeneca
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 