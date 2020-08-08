Covid-19: Pakistan to fully resume international flights from Sunday

Pakistan on Friday announced to fully resume international flights from Sunday, over four months after it suspended the operations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These operations shall be conducted in accordance with established guidelines and SOPs as issued from time to time, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

“Government of Pakistan has been pleased to allow all types of International and Domestic Flight Operations to/from all airports across Pakistan as per authorisation granted to all foreign and domestic operators PRE-COVID-I9 Summer schedule 2020, including cargo and special flight operations with effect from August 9, 2020 11.59 pm,” according to a NOTAM issued by the authority.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

All flight operations were suspended towards the end of March but later international and domestic flights were allowed on selected routes.

Pakistan fully restored its domestic flight operations from August 6 midnight.

On Thursday, the government announced to reopen all economic and social sectors.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 282,645 with the detection of 782 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

Seven more fatalities were also reported overnight, pushing the death toll to 6,052, it said.

With the detection of the 782 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 282,645, the ministry said, adding that 258,099 patients so far have recovered from the deadly disease.

The country has currently 18,494 active cases, it said.

Of the total reported cases, Sindh recorded the maximum number of 122,759, Covid-19 patients, followed by Punjab at 94,040, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 34,432, Islamabad at 15,182, Balochistan at 11,821, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,287 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,124 cases.

The authorities have so far performed 2,079,333 tests, including 20,461 overnight, to detect the novel coronavirus.