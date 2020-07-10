Covid-19 review will not impede WHO work: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Tedros says Covid-19 review will not impede WHO work

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday he was confident a review announced a day earlier of the WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic would not interfere with its response to the disease.

Tedros said the decision to start the inquiry "gives the responsibility actually to me, which is very important, so that we can have a balancing act, so the evaluation doesn't affect the response".

"We felt that starting it now can really help us to understand how ... the whole response is happening," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

