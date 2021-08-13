'Covid-19 vaccine booster dose not applicable for J&J'

Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 13 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 22:55 ist
A first dose of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a mobile vaccination clinic in California. Credit: AFP Photo

The authorisation of an extra Covid-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel.

