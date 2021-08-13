'Covid-19 vaccine booster dose not applicable for J&J'

The authorisation of an extra Covid-19 vaccine dose for those with a compromised immune system does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
Data on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was insufficient at this time, the CDC said in slides presented at a meeting of its advisory panel.
