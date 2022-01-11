Covid vaccines may need an update for Omicron, says WHO

Covid-19 vaccines 'may need to be updated' for Omicron, says WHO

WHO said current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2022, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron.

"...the composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants," the body of independent experts said in a statement sent to journalists by the WHO.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
World news
World Health Organisation
Omicron

What's Brewing

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

 