Covid-19 vaccines 'may need to be updated' for Omicron, says WHO

A technical advisory group established by the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure they are effective against new variants like Omicron.
"...the composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated, to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs, including Omicron and future variants," the body of independent experts said in a statement sent to journalists by the WHO.
