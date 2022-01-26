Czech govt to donate artillery ammunitions to Ukraine

Czech government approves donating artillery ammunition to Ukraine

The Czech government has signalled support for strong Western sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Prague,
  • Jan 26 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 22:48 ist
The ministry said Ukraine had requested the aid to help its defence preparedness as Russia concentrates military hardware near Ukraine's borders. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to donate 4,000 artillery ammunition rounds to Ukraine as the country prepares for a possible Russian military offensive, the Czech Defence Ministry said.

The Czech Republic's new centre-right Cabinet has taken a clear stance to show support for Ukraine in the standoff.

"We have a wide scale of options from political and diplomatic support to concrete actions such as the donation of ammunition which I see as an important gesture of solidarity," Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said in a statement.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war may loom, but are there off-ramps?

The ministry said Ukraine had requested the aid to help its defence preparedness as Russia concentrates military hardware near Ukraine's borders.

It said the ammunition was for 152mm artillery.

The Czech government has signalled support for strong Western sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Russia denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action if its security demands are not met.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Ukraine
Czech Republic
Russia
Ammunition

What's Brewing

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 