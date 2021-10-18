Deep earthquake shakes northern, eastern Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Oct 18 2021, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck close to Taiwan's east coast city of Hualien on Monday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 30.2 km (18.8 miles), and could be felt across the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, the weather bureau added.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

