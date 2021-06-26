Delta variant starting to dominate in South Africa

Delta Covid-19 variant starting to dominate in South Africa, scientists say

South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent in terms of confirmed Covid-19 infections and deaths

Reuters
Reuters, Johannesburg,
  • Jun 26 2021, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 18:04 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India, appears to be dominating new infections in South Africa, local scientists told a news conference on Saturday.

It is in the middle of a "third wave" of infections, recording more than 18,000 new cases on Friday.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told the same news conference that it was now likely that the peak of the third wave would surpass the peak of the second wave in January.

Delta variant
Coronavirus
Covid-19
South Africa

