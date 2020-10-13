'Trump now negative for Covid-19, is not infectious'

Donald Trump negative for Covid-19, is not infectious: White House doctor

  • Oct 13 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 08:08 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday, 10 days after Trump announced he had contracted the coronavirus.

In a memo released by the White House just hours before Trump was due to resume holding campaign rallies, Dr. Sean Conley said the president had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card.

Conley said the negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data "indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."

Trump's medical team had determined that based on the data and guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "the president is not infectious to others," Conley said.

Trump returns to the campaign trail on Monday night with a rally in Sanford, Florida, his first since he disclosed on Oct. 2 that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Critics fault Trump for failing to encourage supporters at campaign events, and even White House staff, to wear protective masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines. At least 11 close Trump aides have tested positive for the coronavirus.

