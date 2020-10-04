Had no choice but to risk Covid-19 exposure: Trump

Donald Trump says had 'no choice' but to risk Covid-19 exposure

AFP
AFP, United States,
  • Oct 04 2020, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 09:33 ist
President Trump working at Walter Reed Medical Center. Credit: White House/Joyce N. Boghosian

President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday he had "no choice" but to risk exposure to Covid-19 in his role as the US leader.

"I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at Walter Reed military medical center where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Covid-19 treatments suggest a serious condition

"I had to be out front... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he said. "As a leader you have to confront problems. There's never been a great leader that would have done that."

Covid-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Donald Trump
United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict

Nagorno-Karabakh: New risks in an old ethnic conflict

Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch

Udupi handloom sarees get a designer’s touch

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

How Indian men cook a woman’s goose

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

 