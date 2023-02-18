Don't make same mistake with China...: NATO chief

'Don't make same mistake with China' as with Russia: NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will talk at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday

AFP
AFP, Munich,
  • Feb 18 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 15:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed the dangers of Europe's over-reliance on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will tell the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes," he will warn, according to a preview of his speech seen by AFP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
China
NATO

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 