'Don't make same mistake with China' as with Russia: NATO chief

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exposed the dangers of Europe's over-reliance on authoritarian regimes and should serve as a lesson, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will tell the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.
"We should not make the same mistake with China and other authoritarian regimes," he will warn, according to a preview of his speech seen by AFP.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Whackyverse | Survey jana
Aussies show fight as India flex
‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'
Collective action needed to save wetlands
Reflecting on life and death