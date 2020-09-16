Over 12 children injured in NZ school bus accident

Dozens of children injured in New Zealand after school bus collides with train

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Sep 16 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 10:10 ist
Dozens of children were injured in New Zealand on Wednesday after a school bus collided with a train at a level crossing in the North Island town of Bunnythorpe.

The police said in a statement that none of the children had been seriously injured but some were being treated for minor injuries.

The total number of children on the bus was being determined, the statement said, but local media reported that at about 30-40 children were involved in the crash and were being treated for injuries.

Several children were wrapped in blankets and were receiving medical care at the site in Bunnythorpe, near the region's major city, Palmerston North, media reports added. 

