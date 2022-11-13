Jaishankar, Blinken discuss Indo-Pacific at ASEAN

EAM Jaishankar talks Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken at ASEAN

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN summit

PTI
PTI, Phnom Penh,
  • Nov 13 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 14:43 ist
EAM S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo Credit: Twitter / @DrSJaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed the Ukraine conflict, the strategic Indo-Pacific region and bilateral relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital.

Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit here.

“A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He also met UN chief António Guterres at the end of the ASEAN gala dinner on Saturday. Jaishankar held also talks with his counterpart from Thailand Don Pramudwinai.

Also Read | Vice President Dhankhar addresses East Asia Summit in Cambodia

“Always nice to catch up with DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai of Thailand. Discussed our shared regional concerns and the strengthening partnership with ASEAN,” he said.

“Met Canadian colleagues Trade Minister @mary_ng and FM @melaniejoly at the ASEAN gala dinner. All for greater trade and strategic convergence, while countering terrorism and opposing radicalization,” he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar on Saturday discussed a range of issues with his counterparts from Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

S Jaishankar
ASEAN
Antony Blinken
United States
Antonio Guterres

