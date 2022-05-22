Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Philippines

Reuters
  • May 22 2022, 05:27 ist
  • updated: May 22 2022, 05:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Philippines on Sunday, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake's epicentre was Luzon and was 174 km (108.12 miles) below the Earth's surface, it said.

