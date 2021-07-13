Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Russia's Kuril Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Russia's Kuril Islands on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 12 kms (7.45 miles), according to the EMSC.
