Eight out of 10 imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore from India

  • Sep 13 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters

Eight of the 10 imported Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore came from India, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Two of those eight were Singaporeans and five permanent residents who returned on August 30-31. The other one was a short-term visit pass holder and a spouse of a Singaporean, who arrived from India on September 5.

The other two imported patients are work pass holders employed here who arrived here from Germany on August 30 and the Philippines on August 29.

Singapore reported 49 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, taking the national tally of cases to 57,406. The sole community infection is a foreigner holding work pass, officials said.

All eight imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

