Eritrea rejects US claims after sanctions on army chief

Eritrea rejects US 'blackmail' after sanctions on army chief

AFP
AFP, Addis Ababa,
  • Aug 23 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 22:35 ist
Troops in Eritrean uniforms. Credit: Reuters Photo

Eritrea on Monday angrily rejected US sanctions imposed on its army chief over allegations of widespread rights abuses in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region.

"The government of Eritrea rejects, both in letter and spirit, the utterly baseless allegations and blackmail directed against it," the Eritrean foreign ministry said in a statement.

Eritrea
United States
World news
Ethiopia
human rights

