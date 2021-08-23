Eritrea rejects US 'blackmail' after sanctions on army chief

Eritrea on Monday angrily rejected US sanctions imposed on its army chief over allegations of widespread rights abuses in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region.
"The government of Eritrea rejects, both in letter and spirit, the utterly baseless allegations and blackmail directed against it," the Eritrean foreign ministry said in a statement.
