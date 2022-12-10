European Parliament Vice President Kaili arrested

European Parliament Vice President Kaili arrested

Kaili, who is the partner of one of the four people arrested earlier, as detained for questioning by the police, the source added

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Dec 10 2022, 01:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 01:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Belgian police arrested Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, one of the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, in Brussels on Friday evening, a source close to the case told AFP.

The arrest, in connection with an investigation into corruption implicating World Cup hosts Qatar, follows the detention of four other suspects earlier Friday, said the source.

Kaili, who is the partner of one of the four people arrested earlier, as detained for questioning by the police, the source added.

Belgium's federal prosecutor announced the earlier arrests after 600,000 euros in cash was discovered when police raided 16 addresses raids in the capital Brussels.

The prosecutors did not specify the identities of the suspects or name the country involved, saying only that it was a "Gulf" state.

But a source close to the case confirmed press reports that it was focused on suspected attempts by Qatar to corrupt an Italian Socialist who was a member of the European parliament from 2004 to 2019.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

European Parliament
Europe
World news

What's Brewing

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

67 journalists, media workers killed on the job in 2022

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Two Chinese 'police stations' uncovered in Germany

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 mn years ago

 