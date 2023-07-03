Explosion in downtown Tokyo building, four reported injured

An apparent explosion in a downtown Tokyo building on Monday scattered debris across an intersection and sent smoke into the air, with four people reported injured, NHK national television said, without giving further details.
Video: There was an explosion about 25 minutes ago at a building near Tokyo's Shimbashi station. pic.twitter.com/NicLtzCuo8
— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) July 3, 2023
Footage on NHK showed flames in the shattered second floor windows of a building in the Shinbashi area of the Japanese capital, while witnesses reported smelling gas prior to hearing an explosion.
But the scale of the damage appeared limited and the fire was not spreading.
