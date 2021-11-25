Explosion rocks Kabul, casualties unknown

Explosion rocks Kabul, casualties unknown

The Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures

IANS
IANS, Kabul,
  • Nov 25 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 22:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An explosion ripped through a busy traffic circle in Kabul on Thursday, with casualties still unknown, witnesses said.

"We heard a huge blast in Karte Parwan locality, Police District 2, roughly at 4:15 pm local time. The whole place has now been sealed off, as the blast also caused panic among the people at the evening rush hour," eyewitness Farukh Shah said, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky, according to Shah.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kabul
Afghanistan
Explosion
World news

What's Brewing

Tomato to fuel: Inflation batters India's middle class

Tomato to fuel: Inflation batters India's middle class

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

'Avenge dinosaurs': Musk on NASA's asteroid defence

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

 