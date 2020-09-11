Facebook launches legal action against Irish watchdog

Facebook launches legal action against Irish watchdog over data transfers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 11 2020, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 19:42 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Facebook Inc launched legal action on Friday against Ireland's Data Protection Commission in an attempt to halt a proposed order that could stop the company from transferring data from the European Union to the United States.

The US social media giant urged regulators "to adopt a pragmatic and proportionate approach until a sustainable long-term solution can be reached," a company representative said in a statement.

The Irish commission, Facebook's lead regulator in the EU, had commenced an inquiry into the company controlled EU-U.S. data transfers.

It also suggested that a key mechanism used by the company for transatlantic data transfers cannot in practice be used for EU-U.S. data transfers, Facebook said on Wednesday.

Facebook had said that it believed the mechanism, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs), had been deemed valid by the Court of Justice of the European Union in July.

The Irish regulator declined to comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook
US
Data Protection Bill
data security

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 