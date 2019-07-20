FATF fear shuts down terror camps in PoK: Report

The fear of sanctions due to possible blacklisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its approaching October 2019 deadline for Pakistan to implement its recommended action plan has reportedly forced the shutdown of 20 terror camps inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this year, according to a report published in the Indian Express (IE) that cites unnamed 'top intelligence sources'.

The strongest indication of the dismantling of terror camps, the report adds, is the fact that recent government data shows that there have been no reports of Pakistani infiltration or cross border disputes on the Line of Control (LoC).

"We have been able to shift the focus from ML (money laundering) to TF (terror funding) in Pakistan’s case in the FATF and we have all seen the results. Pakistan may or may not be blacklisted at Paris but the serious danger of being blacklisted, along with the economic consequences of continued grey-listing, has forced Rawalpindi’s hand." an unnamed source from the intelligence agency told IE.

DH had also reported on July 18, that recruitment of locals into militancy in Kashmir in the first six months of this year has come down compared to the same period in 2017 and 2018. The same report also adds that "not only the local recruitment but infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) has also decreased drastically resulting in less violence this year".

However, the IE report also mentions that other official intelligence documents accessed by them suggest that the Indian intelligence agencies remain cautious as another anonymous source claimed that they have received “some inputs regarding activation of launch pads along the LoC”.

Pakistan continued to be greylisted in the last meeting of the financial watchdog, FATF which was held in June. The next FATF meeting would be held in October which would decide the fate of Pakistan.

"The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire...Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress," the FATF had said in a statement released last month after a meeting in Florida in the United States.

The FATF, at the time, had also said it was concerned that Pakistan had failed to complete the action plan first by a January deadline and then again by May.