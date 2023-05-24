Russia set to end agreement on military visits: Finland

Finland says Russia set to terminate agreement on military visits

Finland last month joined the NATO military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Oslo,
  • May 24 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 15:20 ist
Finnish border guards stand near border fence with Russia in Pelkola, Finland April 14, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia has informed neighbouring Finland that it will terminate a bilateral agreement on mutual visits to military installations, the Finnish defence ministry said late on Tuesday.

The bilateral agreement, signed in 2000, provided for one annual Russian assessment visit to Finland and a similar visit by Finland to the Leningrad Military District in north-west Russia, the Finnish ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia says it shot down drones in border region after raid from Ukraine territory
 

Finland last month joined the NATO military alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "counter-measures."

The bilateral agreement, last applied in 2019 before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, was among several post-Cold War measures taken to improve East-West relations.

The broader Vienna Act, agreed within the framework of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which also provides for mutual inspection and evaluation visits, would not be affected by the termination, Finland said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Finland
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

 