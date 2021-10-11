Fire at Lebanon's Zahrani fuel tank extinguished

Fire at Lebanon's Zahrani fuel tank extinguished

Reuters
Reuters, Beirut,
  • Oct 11 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:47 ist
Smoke billows from a huge fire in one of the tanks at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon on October 11, 2021, sparking alarm as the country grapples with dire hydrocarbon shortages. Credit: AFP Photo

A fire that broke out at a fuel tank in Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility has been put out, a security source told Reuters.

"The surrounding areas are still being cooled," the source said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lebanon
Fire
World news

What's Brewing

Lack of competitive leagues: What ails Indian football

Lack of competitive leagues: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 