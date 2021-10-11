Fire at Lebanon's Zahrani fuel tank extinguished

A fire that broke out at a fuel tank in Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility has been put out, a security source told Reuters.
"The surrounding areas are still being cooled," the source said.
