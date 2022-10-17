Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk after missile strike

A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.

"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defence forces," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Also Read — Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes

"One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site."