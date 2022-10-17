Fire at energy facility in Ukraine after missile strike

Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk after missile strike

'Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defence forces,' Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said

Reuters
  • Oct 17 2022, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 11:47 ist
A man falls on the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.

"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defence forces," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site." 

