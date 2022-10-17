Fire erupts at energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk after missile strike

A big fire broke out at an energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region after an overnight missile hit, a local official said on Monday.
"Three enemy missiles were destroyed by our air defence forces," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the region, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Also Read — Explosions rock Kyiv a week after Russian strikes
"One missile hit an energy infrastructure facility. There is a big fire. All services are working on the site."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine
How firms can handle employees' financial wellness
Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank
Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint
DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image
Singapore mulls insects for human consumption