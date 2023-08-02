Fitch downgrades US foreign currency ratings to 'AA+' from 'AAA'

Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded the United States' long-term foreign currency ratings to AA+ from AAA, reflecting expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as a high and growing general government debt burden.
