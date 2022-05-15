For Ukrainian fighters Eurovision win heralds coming victory over Russia

Gathered in a basement used as safe quarters north of Kyiv a small group of Ukrainian soldiers joyfully watched their country win the Eurovision Song Contest, saying it heralded their coming victory in the war to evict Russian forces from Ukraine.
The Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision with their entry "Stefania", surfing a wave of popular support from all around Europe to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president.
"We had a victory: today in Eurovision, but soon we will have a victory in the Ukraine-Russian war," said Tetyana, a military medic, standing in the basement decorated with children's paintings of the Ukraine flag and "Glory to Ukraine" signs on them.
Also Read: Lavrov says all will suffer from West's 'total hybrid war' on Russia
The tired-looking but happy servicemen had sat around a screen, some tapping rhythmically on their knees when Kalush performed, and when the winner was announced they clapped and cheered with delight.
"We will also win," said Vitaliy, a soldier. "We have shown that we can not only fight, but we can also sing very nice."
The Russian invasion, now in its third month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing and reduced cities to rubble.
Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
Also Read: G7 'will never recognise' borders changed by force by Russia
The southern port city of Mariupol has suffered the heaviest fighting, and while it is now in Russian hands there hundreds of Ukrainian fighters still holding out at the Azovstal steel works despite weeks of heavy bombardment.
Stationed far to the north, closer to the border with Belarus, soldiers in the basement paid homage to the bravery of their comrades in the south.
"The next Eurovision we will host in liberated Mariupol," Vitaliy said, the servicemen said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding
Brushstrokes of affection
Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?
Inside the mind of sexual offenders
DH Toon | Stay on sedition no cause for celebration
Indian cinema and its claim to international fame
The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L