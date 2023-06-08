France knife attack on children act of 'absolute cowardice': President Macron

The knife attack on a group of children in a park in the Alpine city of Annecy was an act of "absolute cowardice", French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter.
Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 8, 2023
Also Read: France National Assembly speaker rules out vote to overturn pension law
"Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," Macron said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party
Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami
Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure
Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile
James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space