France knife attack on children act of 'absolute cowardice': President Macron

The knife attack on a group of children in a park in the Alpine city of Annecy was an act of "absolute cowardice", French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 8, 2023

"Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," Macron said.