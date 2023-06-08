Absolute cowardice: Macron slams France mass stabbing

France knife attack on children act of 'absolute cowardice': President Macron

'The nation is in shock,' the president said

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 08 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 16:28 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

The knife attack on a group of children in a park in the Alpine city of Annecy was an act of "absolute cowardice", French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Twitter.

"Children and one adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock," Macron said.

Emmanuel Macron
France
Knife attack

