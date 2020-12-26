France sees first case of UK coronavirus variant

The person arrived from London on December 19 and was tested in hospital on December 21

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 26 2020, 09:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 10:59 ist
A French citizen living in Britain tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19. Credit: AFP

The first case of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain has been confirmed in France, the health ministry said on Friday.

The person — a French citizen living in Britain — is asymptomatic and self-isolating at home in Tours in central France, the ministry said. The person arrived from London on December 19 and was tested in hospital on December 21.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
UK
France

