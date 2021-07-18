Fuel tanker explodes in Kenya, 13 die

Fuel tanker explodes in Kenya, 13 die

Residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in a crash

AP
AP, Nairobi,
  • Jul 18 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 15:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fuel tanker exploded in western Kenya while people were siphoning fuel from it, killing 13 people, police said Sunday.

Residents started siphoning fuel from the tanker after it was involved in a crash late Saturday with a trailer near the Malanga Village in Siaya county, Gem subcounty Police commander Charles Chacha said.

“The trailer which was ferrying 20 tons of milk hit the fuel tanker which was heading to Busia,” he said.

“The tanker hit the vehicle on the right rear side. As a result of the impact, it overturned on the extreme left side of the road,” he said.

He said that members of the public, rushed to the crash scene to siphon fuel.

”Moments later, the fuel tanker burst into flames," he said.

Despite warnings from authorities of the dangers of siphoning after the deaths of hundreds in previous incidents, many Kenyans continue to do it because they are pressed by poverty.

In 2009, at least 120 people were killed after a huge crowd descended on an overturned gasoline tanker, which then blew up. But poverty-stricken families say they have little choice: spiraling food and fuel prices mean many can't feed their children.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kenya
Fuel Tanks
Explosion
World news

What's Brewing

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

Have you watched these popular Priyanka movies?

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

All for one

All for one

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

Ministry of Cooperation causes disquiet among states

 