G7 condemns N Korea long-range ballistic missile launch

Foreign ministers said North Korea's action 'threatens regional and international peace and security'

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Feb 18 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 22:47 ist
A woman walks past a television showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test. Credit: AFP Photo

The Group of Seven foreign ministers on Saturday condemned "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast, saying it required a unified response from the international community.

"This act is in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs), and threatens regional and international peace and security," the foreign ministers said in a statement after meeting on the sidelines of a security conference in Munich.

"North Korea’s reckless behaviour demands a unified response by the international community, including further significant measures taken by the UN Security Council," they added.

North Korea
World news
G7

