G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports: Germany

G7 criticises India decision to stop wheat exports

AFP
AFP, Stuttgart, Germany,
  May 14 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 19:48 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations on Saturday condemned India's decision to ban unapproved wheat exports after the country was hit by a punishing heatwave.

"If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said at a press conference in Stuttgart.

