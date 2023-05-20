G7 decisions seek to 'contain' Russia, China: Lavrov

G7 decisions seek to 'contain' Russia, China: Lavrov

'Look at the decisions discussed and taken today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which aim to contain both Russia and China,' Sergei Lavrov said in a televised meeting

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • May 20 2023, 19:29 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 19:29 ist
Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Russia's top diplomat said Saturday that announcements by G7 leaders at their summit this weekend to help end the conflict in Ukraine, showed a determination to "contain" both Russia and China.

Also Read | G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules

"Look at the decisions discussed and taken today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which aim to contain both Russia and China," Sergei Lavrov said in a televised meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
World news
Ukraine
G7 summit
G7
China

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

 