G7 decisions seek to 'contain' Russia, China: Lavrov

Russia's top diplomat said Saturday that announcements by G7 leaders at their summit this weekend to help end the conflict in Ukraine, showed a determination to "contain" both Russia and China.
Also Read | G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
"Look at the decisions discussed and taken today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which aim to contain both Russia and China," Sergei Lavrov said in a televised meeting.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled
3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6
Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories
Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying
Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander
Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts