G7 decisions seek to 'contain' Russia, China: Lavrov

Russia's top diplomat said Saturday that announcements by G7 leaders at their summit this weekend to help end the conflict in Ukraine, showed a determination to "contain" both Russia and China.

"Look at the decisions discussed and taken today at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, which aim to contain both Russia and China," Sergei Lavrov said in a televised meeting.