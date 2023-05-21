G7 to ensure China investments continue: Scholz

G7's China investment continues even as members 'de-risk': Scholz

G7 leaders are wrapping up a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima

Reuters
Reuters, Hiroshima,
  • May 21 2023, 08:36 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 08:36 ist
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Credit: AFP Photo

Members of the Group of Seven rich nations will ensure big investments in China continue even as they pare risky exposure to the world's second-largest economy, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

G7 leaders are wrapping up a three-day summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, where they sent signals to China over everything from semiconductors to "economic coercion" and lending practices. But while they agreed to "de-risk", they said they would not "decouple" from China.

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war not economic or political issue, Modi tells Zelenskyy as conflict casts its shadow on India's G20 presidency

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF on the sidelines of the Hiroshima summit, Scholz said big investments would still continue, as would supply chains and exports to China.

He said that while the countries wanted to limit their risk exposure, no one had an interest in curbing growth in China.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
G7
China
Olaf Scholz
Japan
Hiroshima

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?

Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Man City win Premier League title as Arsenal lose

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Over 36,000 people displaced by Italy floods

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier climbs Mt Everest

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

Kudumbashree: A Kerala story starring empowered women

 