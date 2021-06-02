Germany blocks incoming Russian flights in tit-for-tat action: ministry

Germany has blocked flights operated by Russian airlines from arriving in its territory in tit-for-tat action after Moscow failed to provide authorisations for Lufthansa, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

Lufthansa flights that were due to depart earlier Wednesday from Germany had to be cancelled because Russian authorities did not provide the necessary permits in time, said the ministry.

"Due to the reciprocal practice, the Federal Aviation Authority also did not issue any further permits for flights operated by Russian airlines as long as authorisations are pending on the Russian side," it added.