Germany blocks incoming Russian flights

Germany blocks incoming Russian flights in tit-for-tat action: ministry

Federal Aviation Authority also did not issue any permits for flights operated by Russian airlines

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Jun 02 2021, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 21:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Germany has blocked flights operated by Russian airlines from arriving in its territory in tit-for-tat action after Moscow failed to provide authorisations for Lufthansa, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

Lufthansa flights that were due to depart earlier Wednesday from Germany had to be cancelled because Russian authorities did not provide the necessary permits in time, said the ministry.

"Due to the reciprocal practice, the Federal Aviation Authority also did not issue any further permits for flights operated by Russian airlines as long as authorisations are pending on the Russian side," it added.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
Russia
flights

What's Brewing

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Is NASA about to lift the 'Venus Curse?'

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Canada mourns after remains of indigenous kids found

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Why the Arctic is warming faster than rest of the world

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Can plant-based diets help prevent the next pandemic?

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

Five key takeaways from the 'Sherni' trailer

 