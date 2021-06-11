Germany's Merkel to visit Biden at White House in July

Germany's Merkel to visit Biden at White House on July 15

The announcement was made on the first day of the Group of Seven summit in England

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 11 2021, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 18:34 ist
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit: Reuters Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit President Joe Biden in Washington on July 15 to affirm "the deep bilateral ties" between the two countries, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The leaders will discuss their commitment to close cooperation on a range of common challenges, including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the threat of climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values," Psaki said.

Read | Global corporate tax deal 'in sight' as G7 meets

The announcement was made on the first day of the Group of Seven summit in England. Biden has hosted two other world leaders since taking office, Japan and South Korea.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G7
Germany
US
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 