Google faces third antitrust lawsuit in US

Google faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 US states plan action

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 17 2020, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 03:30 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google, already facing lawsuits by the US Justice Department and attorneys general led by Texas, is expected to be sued for anticompetitive behavior on Thursday by another group of attorneys general, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Like the Justice Department complaint brought in October, this group of attorneys general, which is bipartisan and numbers more than 30, will accuse Google of violating antitrust law to maintain its dominance of online search, the source said.

The lawsuit will allege that Google favored its own products rather than presenting a neutral search result, disadvantaging rivals to such Google subsidiaries as YouTube.

