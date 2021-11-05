Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit 'a failure'

Greta Thunberg called the COP26 talks 'a two-week long celebration of business as usual and 'blah, blah, blah''

  Nov 05 2021
Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks during an interview at her home in Stockholm. Credit: Reuters Photo

Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday branded the UN climate summit in Glasgow a "failure" after a week of negotiations produced what some experts have called vague promises to cut emissions.

"It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure," Thunberg told thousands of youth protesters at a march in the Scottish city.

She called the COP26 talks "a two-week long celebration of business as usual and 'blah, blah, blah'."

