Greta Thunberg plans to join Carolina climate strike

AP
AP, Charlotte (US),
  • Nov 08 2019, 10:12am ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 10:12am ist
Teenage Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. (AFP Photo)

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg says she plans to attend a youth-lead climate rally in North Carolina this week.

Thunberg tweeted Wednesday that she will join the strike Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. Thunberg gained international attention for a speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September.

News outlets report the protest Friday is being organized by the student-led N.C. Climate Strike movement. Hundreds of people attended a rally the group hosted in September, the same day millions of people around the world skipped school and work to urge government action on climate change.

