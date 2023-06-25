Russia remains wary despite Wagner mutiny ending

Highway restrictions in place in Russia's Moscow and Tula regions despite Wagner mutiny ending

Russian mercenaries who had advanced most of the way to Moscow on June 24 then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge to Putin's grip on power.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 12:01 ist
M-4 'Don' highway, Russia. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Traffic restrictions remained on the M-4 'Don' major expressway in the Moscow and Tula regions on Sunday, the Federal Road Agency said on the Telegram messaging app.

Also Read: Rebel Russian mercenaries halt advance on Moscow, Kremlin says fighters to face no action

"According to earlier decisions made in the regions, the restriction of traffic along the M-4 'Don' (highway) in the Tula and Moscow regions remains in place," the agency said.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who had advanced most of the way to Moscow on Saturday then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Vladimir Putin
Moscow

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Kachori wali Amma: A woman's tale of beating the odds

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

Over 4K cross Sydney Harbour Bridge ahead of Women's WC

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Are multiplexes ruining a sensitive viewership?

Bengaluru: Rath Yatra celebrated at L&T South City

Bengaluru: Rath Yatra celebrated at L&T South City

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Victims of domestic violence narrate tales of horror

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Travel the universe, with the ‘Great Explainer’

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Don’t question the son of the ‘Mother of Democracy’!

Many wrote us off but never Kapil: Roger Binny

Many wrote us off but never Kapil: Roger Binny

India huff and puff past Nepal

India huff and puff past Nepal

DH Toon | Lending democracy

DH Toon | Lending democracy

 