Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says opening of China security office 'historic moment'

China's opening of a new office allowing its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time is a "historic moment" that will help safeguard national security, the city's leader said Wednesday.

"Today's unveiling ceremony is a historic moment because we are witnessing another milestone in the establishment of a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for maintaining national security in Hong Kong," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a speech during an inauguration ceremony for the new office.