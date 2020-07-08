'Historic moment' as Carrie Lam opens security office

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says opening of China security office 'historic moment'

AFP
AFP, Hong Kong,
  • Jul 08 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 11:24 ist
China opens a new office for its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong. Credit: AFP

China's opening of a new office allowing its intelligence agents to operate openly in Hong Kong for the first time is a "historic moment" that will help safeguard national security, the city's leader said Wednesday.

"Today's unveiling ceremony is a historic moment because we are witnessing another milestone in the establishment of a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for maintaining national security in Hong Kong," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a speech during an inauguration ceremony for the new office.

Hong Kong
China
Carrie Lam

