Hope for peace and stability on Korean peninsula: China

Hope for peace & stability on Korean peninsula: China

Reuters
  • Jun 16 2020, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Beijing hopes for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, amid escalating tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily briefing in Beijing. 

North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border on Tuesday, the South's Unification Ministry said, after days of increasingly virulent rhetoric from Pyongyang.

"North Korea blows up Kaesong Liaison Office at 14:49," the ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said in a one-line alert sent to reporters.

China
North Korea
South Korea

