Hundreds gather in Prague to support Belarus protesters

Hundreds gather in Prague to support Belarus protesters

Reuters
Reuters, Prague,
  • Aug 17 2020, 00:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 00:14 ist
A woman holds a placard with the name of a dead Belarusian demonstrator as she attends a demostration in support of protests against the results of the Belarusian presidential election. Credit: AFP

Around a thousand people gathered in Prague on Sunday to show their support for protesters in Belarus who are demanding President Alexander Lukashenko step down after what they say was his fraudulent re-election a week ago.

A large white and red Belarusian flag was placed at the centre of a heart formed by people gathered in the Czech capital's Old Town Square. Some held flags, banners bearing slogans such as "Free Belarus" or portraits of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's rival in the election.

"I came to support my nation today. I trust (they will succeed) and send them lots of kisses," said Hana from Zhlobin in Belarus, who declined to give her surname.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis meanwhile urged the European Union to help, recalling the crushing of Czech protests by a military invasion led by Moscow in 1968 as well as the peaceful overthrow of communism in 1989. "Belarus must not experience what we had in 1968," he tweeted.

Russia said on Sunday it would offer Lukashenko military help if necessary. Earlier, Belarusians chanting "Step down!" had filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against the long-time leader's re-election a week ago.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Prague
Belarus
protest
Election

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 