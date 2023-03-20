ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant: China

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the International Criminal Court (ICC) should take a just position, in response to a question on ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
China will continue to take an objective and just role in the Ukraine crisis, and play a constructive role in peace talks, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular news briefing.
