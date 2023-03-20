ICC should take proper stand over Putin arrest: China

ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant: China

China will continue to take an objective and just role in the Ukraine crisis, its spokesperson said

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing ,
  • Mar 20 2023, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 14:24 ist
File photo of China's Xi Jinping(L) and Russia's Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP

China's foreign ministry said on Monday the International Criminal Court (ICC) should take a just position, in response to a question on ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China will continue to take an objective and just role in the Ukraine crisis, and play a constructive role in peace talks, spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular news briefing. 

Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
China
Russia
International Court of Justice
World news

