If Imran likes India, then he should move: Maryam Nawaz

If Imran likes India so much, then he should leave Pakistan and move, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said that the India Khan is talking about, there were 27 no-confidence motions against the various Prime Ministers

IANS
IANS, Islamabad,
  • Apr 09 2022, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 14:52 ist
Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan said the latter has gone mad after seeing that he was losing power.

Reacting to the premier's address to the nation on Friday, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets said that someone should tell him (Khan) that no one else but his party ousted him from power.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife slams his pro-India stance

She said if Khan likes India so much, then he should leave Pakistan and move there.

Maryam Nawaz said that the India Khan is talking about, there were 27 no-confidence motions against the various Prime Ministers but no one has played with the constitution, democracy and ethics.

"Vajpayee lost by one vote, went home - did not take the country, constitution and nation hostage like you," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

"This is the first time I have seen someone crying for power like this. He is crying that no one came out for him."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Pakistan
Imran Khan
Maryam Sharif
World news
No Confidence Motion

What's Brewing

Five ways to style a white shirt

Five ways to style a white shirt

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

How shops use psychology to influence your purchases

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

 