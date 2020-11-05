IMF, World Bank postpone 2021 Morocco meeting by 1 year

IMF, World Bank postpone planned 2021 meeting in Morocco by one year

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 05 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 22:55 ist
International Monetary Fund logo. Credit: Reuters

The Moroccan government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said they will postpone plans to hold the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakesh in October 2021 until 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank and IMF headquarters in Washington, and then in a member country every third year.

The World Bank and IMF held virtual meetings in April and October this year due to the pandemic. No decision has been made yet on whether the spring 2021 meetings will take place in person or online.

The meetings usually draw some 10,00 participants, including finance ministers, central bankers, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Bank
International Monetary Fund
morocco
Washington

What's Brewing

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

'Air pollution increases risk of mortality from Covid'

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

North Korea bans smoking. Can Kim Jong Un quit, too?

 