Imran invites new Sri Lankan Prez Rajapaksa to Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad at his "earliest convenience", according to an official statement.

Khan extended the invitation to Rajapaksa when the Pakistani Prime Minister telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka on Tuesday to felicitate him on his election as the 7th president of the island nation.

Khan said that Rajapaksa's election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in his leadership and vision, the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo said in a release.

He hoped that Sri Lanka and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya's stewardship.

"The excellent Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed. The two leaders reciprocated each other's desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas," the release said.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. President Rajapaksa has accepted the invitation, the release added.

President Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit India on November 29 on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is expected to be the first foreign visit by the new Sri Lankan president.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made an unscheduled visit to Colombo on Tuesday and met Rajapaksa.

Sri Lankan officials said Jaishankar carried a letter of personal congratulations to Rajapaksa from Prime Minister Modi and the invitation to visit India.